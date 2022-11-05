TODAY
Boys Soccer
Class D
Regionals
Chateaugay vs Chazy at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.
Class B
Regionals
Plattsburgh vs Mechanicville at LaSalle Institute, Noon
Class C
Regionals
Northeastern Clinton vs Maple Hill at LaSalle Institute, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class D
Regionals
Chateaugay vs Chazy at Beekmantown, 1:15 p.m.
Class B
Regionals
West Hill vs Saranac at Beekmantown, 3:45 p.m.
Class C
Regionals
Waterford-Halfmoon vs Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
Football
Class B
Sectional Championship
Beekmantown vs. Peru at Plattsburgh, Noon
Class D
Sectional Championship
Moriah vs. Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sectionals
Class D
Finals
Lake Placid vs. NACS at Saranac, Noon
Class C
Finals
AuSable Valley vs Saranac Lake at Saranac, 2 p.m.
Class B
Finals
Beekmantown vs Peru at Saranac, 4 p.m.
Swimming
Sectionals
Girls Varsity Multiple Schools at AuSable Valley, 2 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Morrisonville, 1 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Cortland, 7 p.m.
Men’s Cross Country
Clinton County at NCAA National XC Championships at Holyoke CC, TBA
