TODAY

Boys Soccer

Class D

Regionals

Chateaugay vs Chazy at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.

Class B

Regionals

Plattsburgh vs Mechanicville at LaSalle Institute, Noon

Class C

Regionals

Northeastern Clinton vs Maple Hill at LaSalle Institute, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Class D

Regionals

Chateaugay vs Chazy at Beekmantown, 1:15 p.m.

Class B

Regionals

West Hill vs Saranac at Beekmantown, 3:45 p.m.

Class C

Regionals

Waterford-Halfmoon vs Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

Football

Class B

Sectional Championship

Beekmantown vs. Peru at Plattsburgh, Noon

Class D

Sectional Championship

Moriah vs. Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sectionals

Class D

Finals

Lake Placid vs. NACS at Saranac, Noon

Class C

Finals

AuSable Valley vs Saranac Lake at Saranac, 2 p.m.

Class B

Finals

Beekmantown vs Peru at Saranac, 4 p.m.

Swimming

Sectionals

Girls Varsity Multiple Schools at AuSable Valley, 2 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Morrisonville, 1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Cortland, 7 p.m.

Men’s Cross Country

Clinton County at NCAA National XC Championships at Holyoke CC, TBA

