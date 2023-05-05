TODAY
Lacrosse
SLP vs. Plattsburgh, 10 a.m., at PSUC Fieldhouse
SLP vs. Plattsburgh, 6 p.m., at PHS
Baseball
Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 10 a.m.
Saranac vs. Peru, 1:30 p.m.
Softball
Saranac Lake vs. AuSable Valley, 10 a.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 11 a.m.
Saranac Lake vs. AuSable Valley, Noon
NCAA Track & Field
Plattsburgh at SUNYAC Championships (Day 2), Noon
NCAA Softball
Plattsburgh at Brockport, Noon
Plattsburgh at Brockport, 2 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh, Noon
Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh, 3 p.m.
