Lacrosse

SLP vs. Plattsburgh, 10 a.m., at PSUC Fieldhouse

SLP vs. Plattsburgh, 6 p.m., at PHS

Baseball

Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 10 a.m.

Saranac vs. Peru, 1:30 p.m.

Softball

Saranac Lake vs. AuSable Valley, 10 a.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 11 a.m.

Saranac Lake vs. AuSable Valley, Noon

NCAA Track & Field

Plattsburgh at SUNYAC Championships (Day 2), Noon

NCAA Softball

Plattsburgh at Brockport, Noon

Plattsburgh at Brockport, 2 p.m.

NCAA Baseball

Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh, Noon

Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh, 3 p.m.

