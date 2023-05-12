Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Outdoor Track & Field

Beekmantown, Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley vs. Queensbury, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

Section VII pre-tournament Invitational, 10 a.m. at Westport Country Club

Baseball

Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, 9 a.m.

Lake Placid vs. Crown Point, 11 a.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, Noon

Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Cobleskill, 5 p.m.

Softball

AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 11 a.m.

Saranac vs. TBD, 2:15 p.m. at Mudville Softball Complex

TBD vs. Saranac, 4:15 p.m. at Mudville Softball Complex

Girls Lacrosse

Potsdam vs. Plattsburgh, 4 p.m. at PSUC Fieldhouse

Sunday

May 14

Baseball

Northeastern Clinton vs. Schoharie, 10 a.m. at Cobleskill Richmondville School

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you