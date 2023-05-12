TODAY
Outdoor Track & Field
Beekmantown, Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley vs. Queensbury, 8:30 a.m.
Golf
Section VII pre-tournament Invitational, 10 a.m. at Westport Country Club
Baseball
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, 9 a.m.
Lake Placid vs. Crown Point, 11 a.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, Noon
Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Cobleskill, 5 p.m.
Softball
AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 11 a.m.
Saranac vs. TBD, 2:15 p.m. at Mudville Softball Complex
TBD vs. Saranac, 4:15 p.m. at Mudville Softball Complex
Girls Lacrosse
Potsdam vs. Plattsburgh, 4 p.m. at PSUC Fieldhouse
Sunday
May 14
Baseball
Northeastern Clinton vs. Schoharie, 10 a.m. at Cobleskill Richmondville School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.