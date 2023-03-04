TODAY
Air Rifle
States
TBD vs. Northeastern Clinton, TBD
Swimming
States
AuSable Valley, Plattsburgh, 8 a.m., at Ithaca College
Boys Hockey
Division II Regionals
Beekmantown vs. Pelham, 4 p.m., at Brewster Ice Arena
Saranac vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m., at Glens Falls Recreation Center
NCAA Indoor Track & Field
Plattsburgh State at AARTFC Indoor Championships, 11:15 a.m., at The Armory, New York
Women’s Hockey
NEWHL Championship
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
SUNYAC Championship
Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 7 p.m.
Sunday
February 5
Girls Basketball
Sectionals
Class C Final
Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, Noon, at Clinton Community College
Class D Final
Boquet Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m., at Clinton Community College
Boys Basketball
Sectionals
Class C Final
Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 2:15 p.m., at Clinton Community College
Class D Final
Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake, 6:45 p.m., at Clinton Community College
