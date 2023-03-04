Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Air Rifle

States

TBD vs. Northeastern Clinton, TBD

Swimming

States

AuSable Valley, Plattsburgh, 8 a.m., at Ithaca College

Boys Hockey

Division II Regionals

Beekmantown vs. Pelham, 4 p.m., at Brewster Ice Arena

Saranac vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m., at Glens Falls Recreation Center

NCAA Indoor Track & Field

Plattsburgh State at AARTFC Indoor Championships, 11:15 a.m., at The Armory, New York

Women’s Hockey

NEWHL Championship

Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

SUNYAC Championship

Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 7 p.m.

Sunday

February 5

Girls Basketball

Sectionals

Class C Final

Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, Noon, at Clinton Community College

Class D Final

Boquet Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m., at Clinton Community College

Boys Basketball

Sectionals

Class C Final

Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 2:15 p.m., at Clinton Community College

Class D Final

Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake, 6:45 p.m., at Clinton Community College

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you