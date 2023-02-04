TODAY
Boys Hockey
TBD vs. Saranac Lake Placid, TBD at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA
Saranac vs. Saratoga Springs, 1 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northeastern Clinton, 2:40 p.m., at 1932 Jack Shea Arena
Girl’s Basketball
Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 12:30 p.m.
Harrisville vs. AuSable Valley, 5:45, at North Country Community College
Northern Adirondack vs. Chateaugay, 6 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Northeastern Clinton vs. Seton Catholic, Noon
Heuvelton vs. Moriah, 1:30 p.m. at North Country Community College
Ford Edward vs. Schroon Lake, 1 p.m.
Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field
Plattsburgh State at Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational, 10 a.m., in Utica
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Brockport, 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. Brockport, 4 p.m.
Cayuga CC vs. Clinton CC, 3 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 7 p.m.
Sunday
February 5
Girl’s Hockey
Hanover vs. Beekmantown, 1:30 p.m
Men’s Basketball
Clinton CC vs. Finger Lakes CC, Noon
