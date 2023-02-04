Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boys Hockey

TBD vs. Saranac Lake Placid, TBD at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA

Saranac vs. Saratoga Springs, 1 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northeastern Clinton, 2:40 p.m., at 1932 Jack Shea Arena

Girl’s Basketball

Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 12:30 p.m.

Harrisville vs. AuSable Valley, 5:45, at North Country Community College

Northern Adirondack vs. Chateaugay, 6 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Northeastern Clinton vs. Seton Catholic, Noon

Heuvelton vs. Moriah, 1:30 p.m. at North Country Community College

Ford Edward vs. Schroon Lake, 1 p.m.

Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Plattsburgh State at Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational, 10 a.m., in Utica

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Brockport, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. Brockport, 4 p.m.

Cayuga CC vs. Clinton CC, 3 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 7 p.m.

Sunday

February 5

Girl’s Hockey

Hanover vs. Beekmantown, 1:30 p.m

Men’s Basketball

Clinton CC vs. Finger Lakes CC, Noon

