TODAY

Cheerleading

Beekmantown vs. Colonie, TBD

Indoor Track & Field

Sectionals

Beekmantown, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac, Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley, 10 a.m., at PSU Fieldhouse

Wrestling

Sectionals

AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Northern Adirondack, Saranac, Peru, 10 a.m., at Peru

Girls Basketball

Beekmantown vs. Northern Adirondack, 11:30 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Harrisville vs. Moriah, Noon, at Lake Placid

Peru vs. Seton Catholic, Noon

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 12:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh, Noon, at Ameri-Can North Sports Center

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 1 p.m., at Rouses Point Civic Center

NCAA Indoor Track & Field

Plattsburgh State at David Hemery Valentine Invitational, 10 a.m., in Boston

Women’s Basketball

Buffalo State vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Canton vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Buffalo State vs. Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Columbia-Greene CC vs. Clinton CC, Noon

Sunday

Boys Hockey

SLP vs. Beekmantown, 12:15 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse

Swimming

Sectionals

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 1 p.m., at SUNY Potsdam- Maxcy Hall

Men’s Basketball

Clinton CC vs. Mohawk Valley CC, 1 p.m.

