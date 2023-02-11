Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EST THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLINTON COUNTY... At 700 AM EST, emergency management confirmed an ice jam on the Great Chazy River at Perry Mills which is impounding water causing river rises upstream. HAZARD...Flash flooding from an ice jam. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flooding of areas near the ice jam. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Locations upstream of Perry Mills, Perry Mills, and some locations between Perry Mills and Champlain. The water level is still rising, but at a slower rate than when the jam initially formed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Listen to local officials. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED