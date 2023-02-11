TODAY
Cheerleading
Beekmantown vs. Colonie, TBD
Indoor Track & Field
Sectionals
Beekmantown, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac, Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley, 10 a.m., at PSU Fieldhouse
Wrestling
Sectionals
AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Northern Adirondack, Saranac, Peru, 10 a.m., at Peru
Girls Basketball
Beekmantown vs. Northern Adirondack, 11:30 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Harrisville vs. Moriah, Noon, at Lake Placid
Peru vs. Seton Catholic, Noon
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 12:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh, Noon, at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 1 p.m., at Rouses Point Civic Center
NCAA Indoor Track & Field
Plattsburgh State at David Hemery Valentine Invitational, 10 a.m., in Boston
Women’s Basketball
Buffalo State vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Canton vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Buffalo State vs. Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Columbia-Greene CC vs. Clinton CC, Noon
Sunday
Boys Hockey
SLP vs. Beekmantown, 12:15 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse
Swimming
Sectionals
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 1 p.m., at SUNY Potsdam- Maxcy Hall
Men’s Basketball
Clinton CC vs. Mohawk Valley CC, 1 p.m.
