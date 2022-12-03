TODAY
Boy’s Basketball
Wells vs. Middleburgh, 11:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Gouverneur, 1 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Bolton, at AuSable Valley, 12 p.m.
Whitesboro vs. Saranac, 1:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. AuSable Valley, 2 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne vs. Plattsburgh, 3 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Peru vs. Hermon-DeKalb, 11:30 a.m.
Whitesboro vs. Keene, 12 p.m.
Edwards-Knox vs. Plattsburgh, 2:30 p.m.
Salmon River vs. Saranac Lake, 4 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Niskayuna vs. Plattsburgh, 12 p.m.
Lasalle Institute vs. Beekmantown, 1:30 p.m.
Girl’s Hockey
Beekmantown vs. Glens Falls, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 9:30 a.m.
NCAA Track & Field
Plattsburgh State at Saints Holiday Relays, at Canton, 11 a.m.
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. New Paltz, 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Clinton County CC vs. Herkimer, 1 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 3 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Potsdam, 7 p.m.
Sunday
December 4
Boy’s Hockey
Williamsville North vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 11:10 a.m.
