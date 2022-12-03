Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boy’s Basketball

Wells vs. Middleburgh, 11:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Gouverneur, 1 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Bolton, at AuSable Valley, 12 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Saranac, 1:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. AuSable Valley, 2 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne vs. Plattsburgh, 3 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Peru vs. Hermon-DeKalb, 11:30 a.m.

Whitesboro vs. Keene, 12 p.m.

Edwards-Knox vs. Plattsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Salmon River vs. Saranac Lake, 4 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Niskayuna vs. Plattsburgh, 12 p.m.

Lasalle Institute vs. Beekmantown, 1:30 p.m.

Girl’s Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Glens Falls, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 9:30 a.m.

NCAA Track & Field

Plattsburgh State at Saints Holiday Relays, at Canton, 11 a.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. New Paltz, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Clinton County CC vs. Herkimer, 1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 3 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Potsdam, 7 p.m.

Sunday

December 4

Boy’s Hockey

Williamsville North vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 11:10 a.m.

