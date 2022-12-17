TODAY
Wrestling
AuSable Valley vs. Whitehall, 9:30 a.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Madrid-Waddington vs. Plattsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Heuvelton vs. Moriah, 2 p.m.
Canton vs. Saranac Lake, 2:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Chazy vs. Tupper Lake, 4 p.m.
Boy’s Swimming
Plattsburgh vs. Shenendehowa, 12 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Rye vs. Beekmantown, 4 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse
GMSVS Storm vs. Northeastern Clinton, 5:30 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse
Girl’s Hockey
Oswego vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday
December 18
Boy’s Hockey
Rye vs. Northeastern Clinton, 11:30 a.m., at PSU Fieldhouse
Guilderland vs. Beekmantown, 2 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse
All games Friday, Dec. 16, were postponed due to inclement weather.
