Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Wrestling

AuSable Valley vs. Whitehall, 9:30 a.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Madrid-Waddington vs. Plattsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Heuvelton vs. Moriah, 2 p.m.

Canton vs. Saranac Lake, 2:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Chazy vs. Tupper Lake, 4 p.m.

Boy’s Swimming

Plattsburgh vs. Shenendehowa, 12 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Rye vs. Beekmantown, 4 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse

GMSVS Storm vs. Northeastern Clinton, 5:30 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse

Girl’s Hockey

Oswego vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

December 18

Boy’s Hockey

Rye vs. Northeastern Clinton, 11:30 a.m., at PSU Fieldhouse

Guilderland vs. Beekmantown, 2 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse

All games Friday, Dec. 16, were postponed due to inclement weather.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you