Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boy’s Basketball

Peru vs. St. Lawrence, 12:45 p.m.

Saranac vs. Queensbury, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, TBD

AuSable Valley vs. Glens Falls, 10 a.m.

Boy’s Swimming

AuSable Valley vs. Indian River, 11 a.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Grand Island vs. Beekmantown, 12:30 p.m.

Kenmore East vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Broome CC vs. Clinton County CC, 3 p.m.

Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Elmira, 4 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Morrisville vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

Sunday

December 11

Girl’s Hockey

Saranac/Lake Placid vs. TBA, 10:30 a.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Grand Island vs. Saranac, 12 p.m.

Kenmore East vs. Beekmantown, 12 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Tompkins Cortland CC vs. Clinton County CC, 12 p.m.

Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh, 12 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Norwich/Adrian (Consolation or Championship), TBD

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you