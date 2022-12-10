TODAY
Boy’s Basketball
Peru vs. St. Lawrence, 12:45 p.m.
Saranac vs. Queensbury, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, TBD
AuSable Valley vs. Glens Falls, 10 a.m.
Boy’s Swimming
AuSable Valley vs. Indian River, 11 a.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Grand Island vs. Beekmantown, 12:30 p.m.
Kenmore East vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Broome CC vs. Clinton County CC, 3 p.m.
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Elmira, 4 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Morrisville vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
Sunday
December 11
Girl’s Hockey
Saranac/Lake Placid vs. TBA, 10:30 a.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Grand Island vs. Saranac, 12 p.m.
Kenmore East vs. Beekmantown, 12 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Tompkins Cortland CC vs. Clinton County CC, 12 p.m.
Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh, 12 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Norwich/Adrian (Consolation or Championship), TBD
