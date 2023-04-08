A good deal of sunshine. High around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 8, 2023 @ 8:34 am
TODAY
NCAA Track & Field
Plattsburgh State at Cortland Red Dragon Open, 11 a.m., Cortland
NCAA Softball
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, Noon
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
