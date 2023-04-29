TODAY
Track & Field
Beekmantown vs. Hudson Falls, 9 a.m.
Golf
Section VII Girls Golf Invitational, 9 a.m. at Cobble Hill Golf Course
Baseball
AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 11 a.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northeastern Clinton, 11 a.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Peru, 11 a.m.
Massena vs. Plattsburgh, 11 a.m.
Franklin Academy vs. Plattsburgh, 2 p.m.
TBD. vs. Ticonderoga, 5 p.m.
Flag Football
Plattsburgh vs. Troy, 1 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Moriah, 2 p.m.
NCAA Lacrosse
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh, 1 p.m.
NCAA Track & Field
Plattsburgh at St. Lawrence Intercollegiate Athletics Twilight Meeting, 4 p.m., in Canton
Sunday
April 30
Flag Football
Ticonderoga vs. Keene, 2 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
Plattsburgh vs Canton, Noon
Plattsburgh vs. Canton, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.