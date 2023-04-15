Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Baseball

Schuylerville vs. Plattsburgh, 1 p.m.

NCAA Track & Field

Plattsburgh State at Southern New Hampshire Penman Relays, 10:30 a.m., in Manchester, N.H.

Plattsburgh State at Larry Ellis Invitational, 11:30 a.m., Princeton, NJ

NCAA Softball

Plattsburgh State vs. Potsdam, Noon

Plattsburgh State vs. Potsdam, 2 p.m.

NCAA Baseball

New Paltz vs. Plattsburgh State, Noon

New Paltz vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

Men’s Lacrosse

Plattsburgh State vs. Oneonta, Noon

Women’s Lacrosse

Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, Noon

Sunday

April 16

Baseball

Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 1 p.m.

