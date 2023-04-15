TODAY
Baseball
Schuylerville vs. Plattsburgh, 1 p.m.
NCAA Track & Field
Plattsburgh State at Southern New Hampshire Penman Relays, 10:30 a.m., in Manchester, N.H.
Plattsburgh State at Larry Ellis Invitational, 11:30 a.m., Princeton, NJ
NCAA Softball
Plattsburgh State vs. Potsdam, Noon
Plattsburgh State vs. Potsdam, 2 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
New Paltz vs. Plattsburgh State, Noon
New Paltz vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. Oneonta, Noon
Women’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, Noon
Sunday
April 16
Baseball
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 1 p.m.
