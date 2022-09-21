TODAY

Boy’s Soccer

Crown Point vs. North Warren, 4:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Willsboro vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

New Paltz vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Plattsburgh vs. New Paltz, 4:00 p.m.

Tennis

Saint Michael’s College vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.

