TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Crown Point vs. North Warren, 4:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Willsboro vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
New Paltz vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Plattsburgh vs. New Paltz, 4:00 p.m.
Tennis
Saint Michael’s College vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.
