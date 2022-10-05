TODAY
Girl’s Soccer
Wells vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Ticonderoga, 6:00 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Clinton CC vs. North Country CC, 3:00 p.m.
