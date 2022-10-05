Area Sports Logo

Girl’s Soccer

Wells vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Ticonderoga, 6:00 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Clinton CC vs. North Country CC, 3:00 p.m.

