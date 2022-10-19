Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Girl’s Soccer

Class D Preliminary

# 9 Lake Placid vs. #8 Wells, 3:00 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

#5 Peru vs. #4 Plattsburgh, 6:00 p.m.

#6 Saranac Lake vs. #3 AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. Union, 7:00 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you