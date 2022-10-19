TODAY
Girl’s Soccer
Class D Preliminary
# 9 Lake Placid vs. #8 Wells, 3:00 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
#5 Peru vs. #4 Plattsburgh, 6:00 p.m.
#6 Saranac Lake vs. #3 AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. Union, 7:00 p.m.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties. In Vermont, Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
