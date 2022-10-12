Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boy’s Soccer

Saranac vs. Lake Placid, 4:00 p.m.

Parishville-Hopkinton vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Hadley-Luzerne Bolton, 4:00 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Keene, 4:00 p.m.

Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, 4:00 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:00 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 4:00 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Willsboro, 4:00 p.m.

Chazy vs. Ticonderoga, 6:00 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Lake Placid vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Oneonta vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. Oneonta, 4:00 p.m.

Tennis

Russell Sage vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you