TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Saranac vs. Lake Placid, 4:00 p.m.
Parishville-Hopkinton vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Hadley-Luzerne Bolton, 4:00 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Keene, 4:00 p.m.
Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, 4:00 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:00 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 4:00 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Willsboro, 4:00 p.m.
Chazy vs. Ticonderoga, 6:00 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Lake Placid vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Oneonta vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. Oneonta, 4:00 p.m.
Tennis
Russell Sage vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.
