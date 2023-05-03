TODAY
Golf
Boquet Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m. at Bluff Point Golf Resort
Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m. at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club
Willsboro vs. Keene, 3:30 p.m., at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club
Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m. at Harmony Golf Course
Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m. at Schroon Lake Golf Club
Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course
Peru vs. Beekmantwon, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course
Tennis
Northeastern Clinton vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac,3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 1:30 p.m. in Cooperstown, NY
Wells vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Unified Basketball
Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Salmon River vs. Plattsburgh, 6 p.m.
Flag Football
Keene vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh 7 p.m.
