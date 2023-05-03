Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Golf

Boquet Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m. at Bluff Point Golf Resort

Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m. at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club

Willsboro vs. Keene, 3:30 p.m., at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club

Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m. at Harmony Golf Course

Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m. at Schroon Lake Golf Club

Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course

Peru vs. Beekmantwon, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course

Tennis

Northeastern Clinton vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac,3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 1:30 p.m. in Cooperstown, NY

Wells vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Unified Basketball

Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Salmon River vs. Plattsburgh, 6 p.m.

Flag Football

Keene vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh 7 p.m.

