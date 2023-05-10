Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Unified Basketball

Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 1:20 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m., at Ticonderoga Country Club

Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m. at Harmony Golf Course

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m., at PSUC MacDonough Hall

Baseball

Chazy vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 3:45 p.m.

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Heuvelton vs. SLP, 6 p.m. at North Elba Athletic Fields (NEAF)

Canton vs. Plattsburgh, 6 p.m. at PSUC Fieldhouse

Flag Football

Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

