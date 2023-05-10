TODAY
Unified Basketball
Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 1:20 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m., at Ticonderoga Country Club
Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m. at Harmony Golf Course
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m., at PSUC MacDonough Hall
Baseball
Chazy vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 3:45 p.m.
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Heuvelton vs. SLP, 6 p.m. at North Elba Athletic Fields (NEAF)
Canton vs. Plattsburgh, 6 p.m. at PSUC Fieldhouse
Flag Football
Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
