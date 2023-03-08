Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Girls Basketball

NYSPHSAA Class C Championships

Subregionals

Greenwich vs. Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m., at Clinton Community College

Boys Basketball

NYSPHSAA Class C Championships

Subregionals

Chatham vs. Moriah, 7:15 p.m., at Clinton Community College

Men’s Lacrosse

Plattsburgh State vs. Skidmore, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Lacrosse

Plattsburgh State vs. Clarkson, 4 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

NCAA Division III Tournament

First Round

Middlebury vs. Suffolk, 7 p.m.

*Winner will play Plattsburgh State on 3/11

