TODAY
Girls Basketball
NYSPHSAA Class C Championships
Subregionals
Greenwich vs. Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m., at Clinton Community College
Boys Basketball
NYSPHSAA Class C Championships
Subregionals
Chatham vs. Moriah, 7:15 p.m., at Clinton Community College
Men’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. Skidmore, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. Clarkson, 4 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
NCAA Division III Tournament
First Round
Middlebury vs. Suffolk, 7 p.m.
*Winner will play Plattsburgh State on 3/11
