TODAY
Boys Lacrosse
Plattsburgh vs. Potsdam, 5 p.m.
NCAA Softball
Plattsburgh State vs. Skidmore, 3 p.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. Skidmore, 5 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Sunshine early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 7:07 am
