TODAY
Boys Basketball
Sectionals
Class C Semifinal
Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 6 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. Canton, 4 p.m.
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 5:59 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.