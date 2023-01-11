TODAY
Bowling
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Willsboro vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Wrestling
Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Tupper Lake vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Keene, 7 p.m.
