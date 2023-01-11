Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Bowling

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Willsboro vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Wrestling

Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Tupper Lake vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Keene, 7 p.m.

