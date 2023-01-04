TODAY
Bowling
Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Girl’s Basketball
Chazy vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Chateaugay, 5 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Loudonville Christian vs. Bolton, 6 p.m.
Chazy vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Johnsburg/Minerva 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
