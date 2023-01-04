Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Bowling

Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Girl’s Basketball

Chazy vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Chateaugay, 5 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Loudonville Christian vs. Bolton, 6 p.m.

Chazy vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Johnsburg/Minerva 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

