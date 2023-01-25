TODAY
Bowling
Willsboro vs. Moriah, 3 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 3 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 3 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 3 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Girl’s Basketball
Lake Placid vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Swimming
AuSable Valley vs. Queensbury, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Saranac vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Hockey
Saranac Lake Placid vs. Malone, TBD
