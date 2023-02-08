Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Bowling

Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 3:30 at North Bowl Lanes

Nordic Skiing

Keeene, Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 4 p.m., at Mt. Van Hoevenburg Recreation Area

Wrestling

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 5:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

SLP vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m. at Rouses Point Civic Center

Girls Basketball

Wells vs. Bolton, 6 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Willsboro, 6:30

Boys Basketball

AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Track & Field

Plattsburgh State Wednesday Track & Field Meet, PSU Fieldhouse

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you