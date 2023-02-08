TODAY
Bowling
Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 3:30 at North Bowl Lanes
Nordic Skiing
Keeene, Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 4 p.m., at Mt. Van Hoevenburg Recreation Area
Wrestling
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 5:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
SLP vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m. at Rouses Point Civic Center
Girls Basketball
Wells vs. Bolton, 6 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Willsboro, 6:30
Boys Basketball
AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Track & Field
Plattsburgh State Wednesday Track & Field Meet, PSU Fieldhouse
