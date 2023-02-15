TODAY
Nordic Skiing
Sectionals
Keene, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, 4 p.m., at Paul Smith’s College
Boys Basketball
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Keene, 5 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m., at Rouses Point Civic Center
SLP vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
Girls Basketball
Willsboro vs. Wells, 5 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Clinton CC vs. SUNY Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Morrisville, 7 p.m.
