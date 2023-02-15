Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Nordic Skiing

Sectionals

Keene, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, 4 p.m., at Paul Smith’s College

Boys Basketball

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Keene, 5 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m., at Rouses Point Civic Center

SLP vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center

Girls Basketball

Willsboro vs. Wells, 5 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Clinton CC vs. SUNY Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Morrisville, 7 p.m.

