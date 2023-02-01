TODAY
Bowling
Willsboro vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Northern Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Moriah vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Wrestling
Saranac vs. AuSable Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Girl’s Hockey
Beekmantown vs. Franklin Academy, 6 p.m.
Cheerleading
Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Chazy vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
