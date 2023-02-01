Area Sports Logo

Bowling

Willsboro vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Northern Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Moriah vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Wrestling

Saranac vs. AuSable Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Girl’s Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Franklin Academy, 6 p.m.

Cheerleading

Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Chazy vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

