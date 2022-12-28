TODAY
Girl’s Hockey
Canton vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 11:30 a.m., at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA
Beekmantown vs. Potsdam, 1:30 p.m. at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA
Boy’s Hockey
Plattsburgh vs. St. Lawrence, 12 p.m., at Alexandria Bay Ice Rink
Northeastern Clinton vs. Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, 7 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Peru vs. Boquet Valley, 12 p.m., at Clinton CC
Plattsburgh vs. Franklin Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Seton Catholic, 4 p.m., at Clinton CC
Tupper Lake vs. Wells, 5 p.m., at Indian Lake Central
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Crown Point vs. Seton Catholic, 2 p.m., at Clinton CC
Ticonderoga vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m., at Moriah
Saranac vs. Boquet Valley, 6 p.m., at Clinton CC
Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Tupper Lake, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 1 p.m.
