TODAY

Girl’s Hockey

Canton vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 11:30 a.m., at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA

Beekmantown vs. Potsdam, 1:30 p.m. at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA

Boy’s Hockey

Plattsburgh vs. St. Lawrence, 12 p.m., at Alexandria Bay Ice Rink

Northeastern Clinton vs. Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, 7 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Peru vs. Boquet Valley, 12 p.m., at Clinton CC

Plattsburgh vs. Franklin Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Seton Catholic, 4 p.m., at Clinton CC

Tupper Lake vs. Wells, 5 p.m., at Indian Lake Central

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Crown Point vs. Seton Catholic, 2 p.m., at Clinton CC

Ticonderoga vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m., at Moriah

Saranac vs. Boquet Valley, 6 p.m., at Clinton CC

Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 6 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Tupper Lake, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 1 p.m.

