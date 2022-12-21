Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Bowling

Northern Adirondack vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Girl’s Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Rice, 5:30 p.m., at Scott’s Memorial Rink (CHAZY)

Boy’s Hockey

Rice vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m., at Rouses Point Civic Center

Saranac vs. Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Ticonderoga vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Willsboro vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Newcomb vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Boquet Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

