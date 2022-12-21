TODAY
Bowling
Northern Adirondack vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Girl’s Hockey
Beekmantown vs. Rice, 5:30 p.m., at Scott’s Memorial Rink (CHAZY)
Boy’s Hockey
Rice vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m., at Rouses Point Civic Center
Saranac vs. Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Ticonderoga vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Willsboro vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Newcomb vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Boquet Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
