TODAY
Bowling
AuSable Valley vs. Peru, at North Bowl Lanes 3:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, at North Bowl Lanes 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, at North Bowl Lanes3:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Crown Point vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 5:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Keene vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
