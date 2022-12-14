Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Bowling

AuSable Valley vs. Peru, at North Bowl Lanes 3:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, at North Bowl Lanes 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, at North Bowl Lanes3:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Crown Point vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 5:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Keene vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

