Golf
Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m., at Bluff Point Golf Resort
Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m., at Schroon Lake Golf Club
Lake Placid vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m., at The Barracks Golf Course
Keene vs. Crown Point, 3:30 p.m., at Ticonderoga Country Club
Tennis
Seton Catholic vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Saranac vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Plattsburgh vs. Potsdam, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Plattsburgh vs. Massena, 7 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
Canton vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Potsdam vs. Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Potsdam vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
