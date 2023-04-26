Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Golf

Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m., at Bluff Point Golf Resort

Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m., at Schroon Lake Golf Club

Lake Placid vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m., at The Barracks Golf Course

Keene vs. Crown Point, 3:30 p.m., at Ticonderoga Country Club

Tennis

Seton Catholic vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Saranac vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Plattsburgh vs. Potsdam, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Plattsburgh vs. Massena, 7 p.m.

NCAA Baseball

Canton vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Men’s Lacrosse

Potsdam vs. Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Women’s Lacrosse

Potsdam vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you