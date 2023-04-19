TODAY
Tennis
Lake Placid vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m., at Saranac Lake Rotary Field
Wells vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Canton vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Heuvelton vs. Plattsburgh, 6 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
NCAA Softball
Plattsburgh State vs. Canton, 3 p.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. Canton, 5 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Oneonta vs. Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
