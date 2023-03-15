Area Sports

Wednesday

College Softball

Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic

Plattsburgh State vs. McDaniel College, 11 a.m., Little River, S.C.

Plattsburgh State vs. Maine-Farmington, 3 p.m., LIttle River, S.C.

Men’s Lacrosse

Plattsburgh State vs. Plymouth State University, 11 a.m. at Plattsburgh State

College Baseball

Ripken Experience

Plattsburgh State vs. Albertus Magnus College, 3 p.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Plattsburgh State vs. Albertus Magnus College, 6 p.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.

