Today
Cross Country
Plattsburgh, Saranac Central @ Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown, Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga @ Ausable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid, Bouquet Valley/Moriah, Seton Catholic vs. Peru @McComb State park, 4:30 p.m.
Boy’s Soccer
Saranac Lake vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Indian Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Chazy, 6 p.m.
Franklin Academy vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
TBD vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Ausable Valley, 6:30 pm
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Saranac Central vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac Lake, 6:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.