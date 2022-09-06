Area Sports Logo

Today

Cross Country

Plattsburgh, Saranac Central @ Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown, Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga @ Ausable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid, Bouquet Valley/Moriah, Seton Catholic vs. Peru @McComb State park, 4:30 p.m.

Boy’s Soccer

Saranac Lake vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Indian Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Chazy, 6 p.m.

Franklin Academy vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

TBD vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Ausable Valley, 6:30 pm

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Saranac Central vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac Lake, 6:00 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you