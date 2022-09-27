Area Sports Logo

Boy’s Soccer

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Wells vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Ticonderoga, 6:00 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

AuSable Valley, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown, Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah/Boquet Valley, Northeastern Clinton, Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 6:00 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac Lake, 6:00 p.m.

Gymnastics

Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 5:15 p.m.

