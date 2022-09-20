Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boy’s Soccer

Crown Point vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Moriah vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Ticonderoga, 5:00 p.m.

Cross Country

Beekmantown, Northeastern Clinton vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley, Lake Placid, Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga vs. Bouquet Valley/Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Peru, Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Northeastern Clinton vs. AuSable Valley, 6:00 p.m.

Peru vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.

Gymnastics

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 6:15 p.m.

Swimming

Plattsburgh vs. Moriah

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you