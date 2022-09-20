TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Crown Point vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Moriah vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Ticonderoga, 5:00 p.m.
Cross Country
Beekmantown, Northeastern Clinton vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley, Lake Placid, Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga vs. Bouquet Valley/Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Peru, Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Northeastern Clinton vs. AuSable Valley, 6:00 p.m.
Peru vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.
Gymnastics
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 6:15 p.m.
Swimming
Plattsburgh vs. Moriah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.