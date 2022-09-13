Today
Girl’s Soccer
Seton Catholic vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Ausable Valley vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Ausable Valley, Northeastern Clinton, Peru vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.
Ausable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.
Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 6:00 p.m.
Girl’s Swimming
Ausable Valley, Moriah vs. Plattsburgh, 5:00 p.m.
Gymnastics
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:15 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Russell Sage vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:00 p.m.
