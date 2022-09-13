Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.