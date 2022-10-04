TODAY
Cross Country
Lake Placid, Peru, Seton Catholic vs. Moriah/Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton, Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m
.
Boy’s Soccer
Keene vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Corinth vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 7:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 7:00 p.m.
Gymnastics
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 5:15 p.m.
Swimming
Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 5:00 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. Union, 6:00 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. St. Lawrence, 4:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.