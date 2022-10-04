Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Cross Country

Lake Placid, Peru, Seton Catholic vs. Moriah/Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton, Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m

.

Boy’s Soccer

Keene vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Corinth vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 7:00 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 7:00 p.m.

Gymnastics

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 5:15 p.m.

Swimming

Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 5:00 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. Union, 6:00 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. St. Lawrence, 4:00 p.m.

