TODAY
Girl’s Soccer
Class D
Semifinals
#3 Seton Catholic vs #2 Boquet Valley, 3:00 p.m.
#4 Keene vs. #1 Chazy, 6:00 p.m.
Cross Country
AuSable Valley, Saranac, Ticonderoga vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Peru, Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Lake Placid vs. Beekmantown, 6:00 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 6:00 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. St. Lawrence, 3:00 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. Canton, 6:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.