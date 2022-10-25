Area Sports

TODAY

Girl’s Soccer

Class D

Semifinals

#3 Seton Catholic vs #2 Boquet Valley, 3:00 p.m.

#4 Keene vs. #1 Chazy, 6:00 p.m.

Cross Country

AuSable Valley, Saranac, Ticonderoga vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Peru, Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Lake Placid vs. Beekmantown, 6:00 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 6:00 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. St. Lawrence, 3:00 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. Canton, 6:00 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you