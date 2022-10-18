Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Girl’s Soccer

Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Beekmantown, Seton Catholic vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Peru, Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:00 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, 7:00 p.m.

Gymnastics

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 5:15 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. Canton, 4:00 p.m.

