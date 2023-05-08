Area Sports Logo

Golf

AuSable Valley vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m. at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club

Ticonderoga vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course

Schroon Lake Vs. Crown Point, 3:30 p.m. at Ticonderoga Country Club

Keene vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m. at Willsboro Golf Course

Boquet Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Peru vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Chazy vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Ticonderoga.

Track and Field

Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley, Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Moriah/Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Ogdensburg vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.

