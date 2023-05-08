TODAY
Golf
AuSable Valley vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m. at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club
Ticonderoga vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course
Schroon Lake Vs. Crown Point, 3:30 p.m. at Ticonderoga Country Club
Keene vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m. at Willsboro Golf Course
Boquet Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Peru vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Chazy vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Ticonderoga.
Track and Field
Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley, Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Moriah/Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Ogdensburg vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
