Plattsburgh State vs. Salem State, 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 8:40 am
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Eastern Clinton County. In Vermont, Eastern Franklin County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most intense snowfall rates will occur early this morning through midday before weakening this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&
