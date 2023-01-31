Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Bowling

Moriah vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m. at Stafford Middle School Pool

Boy’s Hockey

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake Placid, 5:45 at Saranac Lake Civic Center

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse

Nordic Skiing

Keene, Lake Placid vs Saranac Lake, 6 p.m., at Dewey Mt., Saranac Lake

Wrestling

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Saranac vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Crown Point vs. Bouquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Fulton-Montgomery CC vs. Clinton CC, 6 p.m.

