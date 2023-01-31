TODAY
Bowling
Moriah vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Swimming
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m. at Stafford Middle School Pool
Boy’s Hockey
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake Placid, 5:45 at Saranac Lake Civic Center
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse
Nordic Skiing
Keene, Lake Placid vs Saranac Lake, 6 p.m., at Dewey Mt., Saranac Lake
Wrestling
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Saranac vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Crown Point vs. Bouquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Fulton-Montgomery CC vs. Clinton CC, 6 p.m.
