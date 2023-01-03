Area Sports

TODAY

Bowling

Peru vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 7 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Schuylerville vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Franklin Academy vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon vs. Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

