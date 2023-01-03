TODAY
Bowling
Peru vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 7 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Schuylerville vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Franklin Academy vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon vs. Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
