TODAY

Boy’s Basketball

Fort Ann vs. Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.

Bolton vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake Long Lake vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Canton, 7 p.m.

Girl’s Hockey

Glens Falls vs. Beekmantown, 5:30 p.m., at Scott’s Memorial Rink, Chazy

Nordic Skiing

Keene, Lake Placid vs. Saran Lake, 6 p.m., at Dewey Mt., Saranac Lake

Girl’s Basketball

Willsboro vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. St. Regis Falls, 7 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Plattsburgh vs. Franklin Academy, 7:30 p.m., at Malone Ice Arena

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Williams, 5:30 p.m.

