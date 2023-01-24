TODAY
Boy’s Basketball
Fort Ann vs. Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.
Bolton vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake Long Lake vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Canton, 7 p.m.
Girl’s Hockey
Glens Falls vs. Beekmantown, 5:30 p.m., at Scott’s Memorial Rink, Chazy
Nordic Skiing
Keene, Lake Placid vs. Saran Lake, 6 p.m., at Dewey Mt., Saranac Lake
Girl’s Basketball
Willsboro vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. St. Regis Falls, 7 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Plattsburgh vs. Franklin Academy, 7:30 p.m., at Malone Ice Arena
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Williams, 5:30 p.m.
