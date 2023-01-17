Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Bowling

Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 3 p.m., at Mineville VFW

Boy’s Basketball

Newcomb vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Fort Ann, 6 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

AuSable Valley vs. Schroon Lake, 6 p.m.

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Franklin Academy, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you