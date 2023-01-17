TODAY
Bowling
Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 3 p.m., at Mineville VFW
Boy’s Basketball
Newcomb vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Fort Ann, 6 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
AuSable Valley vs. Schroon Lake, 6 p.m.
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Franklin Academy, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
