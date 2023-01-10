Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Wrestling

Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Chazy vs. Tupper Lake , 5 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girl’s Hockey

Saranac Lake Placid vs. Massena, 7:15 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Tupper Lake vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center

Saranac Lake Placid vs. Saranac, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Northern Vermont-University Johnson vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 7 p.m.

