TODAY
Wrestling
Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Chazy vs. Tupper Lake , 5 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girl’s Hockey
Saranac Lake Placid vs. Massena, 7:15 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Tupper Lake vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
Saranac Lake Placid vs. Saranac, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Northern Vermont-University Johnson vs. Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 7 p.m.
