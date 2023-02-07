Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Bowling

Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 2:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Plattsburgh vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Sectionals

Beekmantown vs. Franklin Academy, TBD, at Malone Arena

Boys Hockey

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m. at PSUC Fieldhouse

Wrestling

AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Lake Placid vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Schroon Lake, 7 p.m.

Chazy vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

