TODAY
Bowling
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 2:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Plattsburgh vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Sectionals
Beekmantown vs. Franklin Academy, TBD, at Malone Arena
Boys Hockey
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m. at PSUC Fieldhouse
Wrestling
AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Lake Placid vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Schroon Lake, 7 p.m.
Chazy vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
