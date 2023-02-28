TODAY
Boys Basketball
Sectionals
Class D Semifinal
Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Bolton vs. Schroon Lake, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Class C Semifinal
Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Periods of snow. High around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 6:08 am
