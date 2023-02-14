TODAY
Boys Basketball
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Newcomb, 5 p.m.
Nordic Skiing
Sectionals
Keene, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, 6 p.m., at Dewey Mountain, Saranac Lake
Girls Basketball
Seton Catholic vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Schroon Lake, 6:45 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Crown Point, 7 p.m.
