TODAY

Boys Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Newcomb, 5 p.m.

Nordic Skiing

Sectionals

Keene, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, 6 p.m., at Dewey Mountain, Saranac Lake

Girls Basketball

Seton Catholic vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Schroon Lake, 6:45 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Crown Point, 7 p.m.

